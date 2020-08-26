Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Workout aur Netflix se guzra poora din mera’: Suresh Raina impresses with quarantine rap song - WATCH

IPL 2020: ‘Workout aur Netflix se guzra poora din mera’: Suresh Raina impresses with quarantine rap song - WATCH

IPL 2020: Recently-retired CSK batsman Suresh Raina took to Instagram and uploaded a rap song he wrote to describe his life amid quarantine in the UAE. 

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Suresh Raina. (IPL)

WIth the 13th edition of Indian Premier League set to begin from next month, all the players and staff members of the eight franchises reached the UAE last week. The teams, upon landing, are required to stay inside quarantine for six days in isolation, and will be tested for Covid-19 on days 1, 3 and 6. Only after testing negative on all three days, will the players be allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble and begin training.

IPL 2020 Full coverage

But staying amid quarantine in the UAE could get a bit boring for players, who are eager to get back to cricket field after months of no sport. To pass some time, recently-retired batsman Suresh Raina took to Instagram to upload a rap song he wrote. In the song, the CSK batsman described his life amid quarantine in the UAE. 

Raina took to his official Instagram handle and captioned the post: “What to do under Quarantine - Record a video & keep everyone entertained. Let me know your thought. Here it goes...”

In the video uploaded, Raina sang the following lyrics: 



“Quarantine ho chahe 4 din, ya chahe ek poora week,

Main hoon andar par nikalta bahar mera fitness freak.

Workout aur Netflix se guzra poora din mera,

Ab to Burj Khalifa kal se lagraha hai aur Bada...”

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are expected to face off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the season this year on September 19th. The BCCI are yet to announce a final schedule for the tournament, but it has been announced that the final will take place on November 10th.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JEE Advanced 2020 revised brochure released, registration begins on September 11, check complete schedule here
Aug 26, 2020 11:55 IST
Fact check: Man in viral photo with Ranveer, Deepika, Sandip is not Dawood
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali
Aug 26, 2020 11:54 IST
Cops, protesters clash for 3rd night over black man’s shooting in Wisconsin
Aug 26, 2020 11:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.