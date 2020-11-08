IPL 2020: ‘You cannot change entire squad every year,’ Former RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra highlights mistake made by the franchise

Royal Challengers Bangalore saw their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2020 come to an abrupt end after they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday. As the Virat Kohli-led franchise bow out of the competition, questions are being raised about the mistakes that RCB made this year, which led to them losing six games on the trot.

Discussing the same during an interaction on Star Sports former India pacer and former RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra said that the franchise continues to over rely on Kohli and AB de Villiers, and they end up making too many changes at the auctions every year.

“RCB are overly dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The entire team and the squad revolves around them which is not the right thinking as it is a game of 11 players,” Nehra said.

“You should have at least 5 players, you can look at any other franchise, Kings XI Punjab also have similar problems where they don’t have these two as well as they make even more changes. You need to keep 4-5 players with you.

“It will be interesting to see if Aaron Finch will be there with the team next year. These difficulties have been there. Last year they had Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis,” he added.

“You should let the same players be with you for 2-3 years other than those two. These two players and Chahal are always there in RCB. Apart from them, you will not see a fourth name,” Nehra said.

“Washington Sundar did not play last year because the team used to play a lot of matches in Bangalore and Moeen Ali was playing. But now when he got the big ground, he has also bowled well. Mohammed Siraj got hit a lot in Bangalore last year. He got the big grounds and he has also bowled well.

“Otherwise from where will you get the players. You cannot change the entire squad in every auction, that apart from two or three, you will change the rest of the 16 to 18 players. They should stick to the same players for at least three years because making a team is a process in which they are very hasty,” Nehra signed off.