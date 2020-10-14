IPL 2020: ‘You do not go in with just Plan A, you have an A, B, C and D,’ CSK CEO comments on mid-season transfer

Chennai Super Kings have endured a mixed Indian Premier League season so far. They were languishing in seventh position in the IPL points table before facing Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Another loss would have made it almost impossible for CSK to qualify for the IPL playoffs. But they powered through and won the match by 20 runs to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

But still CSK need to shore up their batting order as they have looked precarious in pressure situations. The middle-order is not firing consistently and due to that CSK have faced a lot of trouble during chasing. With the mid-season transfer starting, CSK could look at some players to complement the middle-order for them. But CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has commented that the team management is not looking at any players at the moment.

“CSK has never brought or released players in the mid-season transfer window and we have honestly not even gone through the rules and regulations that come into play if we are looking at a transfer. We are not looking at any player,” Viswanathan told ANI.

Adding on, the CEO said that it was unlikely that any team would wish to give away a capped player as all buys are done at the auction keeping multiple permutations and combinations in mind.

“It is a competition after all and I don’t think anyone would want to loan players to another franchise. Some might be playing and others might not, but all players are picked at the auction with numerous plans in mind and for different situations that might arise during the course of the tournament. You do not go in with just Plan A. You have an A, B, C and D,” he said.

CSK spinner Imran Tahir finished the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League as the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets from 17 games. But last year’s purple-cap holder is yet to get the nod this season after eight games. Viswanathan though has made it clear that a playing XI spot is round the corner for the star leg-spinner.

Speaking to ANI, Viswanathan said that the conditions on offer in the UAE have forced the team management to go in with two foreign batsmen and fast bowling all-rounders. But he expects Tahir to come in as the wickets will now start turning.

“He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. But he will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You have the 4-foreigner restriction so you always plan according to the conditions on offer,” he explained.

(with ANI inputs)