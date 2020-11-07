IPL 2020: ‘You don’t see that in T20 cricket,’ Michael Vaughan names Indian pacer as the ‘best seam bowler in the world’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that he had ‘no hesitation’ in his mind that Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is currently the best in world cricket.

Vaughan’s comments came after Bumrah registered his career-best figures of 4 for 14 to lead Mumbai Indians to a 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 in Dubai that took them to their sixth IPL final.

“I’ve got no hesitation in saying that he’s the best in the world right now,” said Vaughan in a Cricbuzz video.

Vaughan highlighted that fact that Bumrah has taken 10 wickets by giving away only 45 runs in the last IPL matches he has played this year.

“10 for 45 in his last three games, I mean you don’t see that in T20 cricket. I don’t think anyone would argue that Jasprit Bumrah is the best seam bowler in the world currently,” Vaughan added.

The former England captain attributed Bumrah’s ability to bowl wicket-taking deliveries to his ability to watch the batsman till the last moment because of short and steady run-up.

“He waits and waits and waits and delivers that big ball right at the last moment. The ball that got Stonis was too quick, it was through him before he knew it,” Vaughan said.

Bumrah is currently the highest wicket-taker of this IPL and the holder of Purple Cap with 27 wickets to his name in 14 matches.

Vaughan was not the only one terming Bumrah as the best in the world. Mumbai Indians bowling coach and former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond too had similar things to say about Bumrah.

“Jasprit (Bumrah), it’s a privilege to watch. The best T20 bowler in the world going about his work,” Bond said in a video posted by MI on its Twitter handle.

Bumrah dismissed India teammate Shikhar Dhawan with a swinging yorker and sent back rival captain Shreyas Iyer, Delhi’s top-scorer Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams to claim 4-14 and the man-of-the-match award.

“I felt the opening yorker was very important,” Bumrah said after defending champions Mumbai triumphed by 57 runs to reach the Nov. 10 final.

“I had decided I was going to do that. When it comes off like that, it feels great.

“Early wickets are important especially with the dew coming in. I usually don’t focus on the end result. Whenever I have tried to focus on the end result, it goes downhill.”

(With agency inputs)