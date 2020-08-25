Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 | ‘You look ready for the beach’: Hesson’s polite dress code reminder to RCB fast bowling coach

IPL 2020 | ‘You look ready for the beach’: Hesson’s polite dress code reminder to RCB fast bowling coach

Indian Premier League: Known to be a thorough professional, Hesson reminded his colleague and RCB bowling coach Adam Griffith to be properly dressed for a virtual meeting. The entire situation was handled really well by Hesson, who gave subtle hints to Griffith who had missed the e-mail about the meeting in the first place.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 19:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson. (Twitter/RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have arrived in the UAE and have kick-started their preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a few rounds of virtual meetings. Director of Cricket Mike Hesson has the onerous task of inspiring this bunch to their maiden IPL title and he is not letting even the minutest of details out.

“You look ready for the beach already,” Hesson quipped after Griffith joined the meeting wearing a cap and a sleeveless T-shirt. 



Griffith, who it seemed wasn’t aware of Hesson’s subtle hint said, “I was working out in my room actually.” He soon realised something was amiss and said, “You’re looking very official. Were we supposed to wear our shirts for this?”

Hesson was now in his boss avataar as he said, “Well you obviously read half the mail, didn’t you.”

“Was there a mail to it?” Griffith asked with a sheepish smile on his face.

“I think there was an invite from Soumya. If you do have one polo, if you can whack one on please,” Hesson reminded.

“Thanks, mate. Give me five minutes.” and off went Griffith to grab a polo.

The entire video was uploaded on Twitter by RCB with the message, “You know the team is in good spirits when there’s banter of this quality.”

