IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal registers best bowling figures by any RCB bowler vs SRH

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday. The right-arm leg spinner broke the dangerous partnership between Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow, as the former skied a delivery straight to Navdeep Saini. Pandey was dismissed after scoring a well-made 34.

Chahal, then, dismissed Bairstow who was taking the game away from the Virat Kohli-led side, cleaning him up with a floaty delivery on the leg side for 61. Chahal also dismissed Vijay Shankar in the next ball, picking his third wicket in the match.

In his four overs, Chahal registered figures of 18/3 which is the highest ever by any RCB bowler against SRH, improving upon Washington Sundar’s figures of 24/3. SRH were bundled out for 153, losing the match by 10 wickets.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal displayed his highly rated talent with a half-century on IPL debut before AB de Villiers provided the much needed final flourish to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 163 for five in their tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

The class and calmness Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) showed in his first high-profile game was remarkable, so much so that Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch (29 off 27) was happy to play second fiddle at the other end.Sunrisers pulled things back in the middle overs following a 90-run opening stand between Padikkal and Finch.

De Villiers (51 off 30) came up with crucial boundary hits towards the end to take the team score past 160.The 20-year-old Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence.

