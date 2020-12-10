IPL emerges as top Google trend of 2020 in India, ranked fifth globally

Mumbai Indians team pose with the winners trophy after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 against Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (PTI)

It was a year when the Covid-19 pandemic was perhaps the biggest global issue to dominate news and interest among people as the world grappled to come to terms with the new normal. But India’s love for cricket could not be held back as the Indian Premier League provided some joy to the cricket crazy nation.

Such was the impact of the tournament among people that the IPL turned out to be the top most trend on Google for the year 2020. Not just that, IPL was ranked fifth in Google’s global trends, which speaks volumes about the popularity of the tournament not just in India but all over the world.

The Indian Premier League is one of the most watched sporting events in the world. Millions of people watch the cricket extravaganza every year but this year the spectacle was a little different. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was shifted out of India and was held entirely in the United Arab Emirates. There were no fans in the stadiums due to the Covid-19 restrictions but that didn’t stop the fans to lap up the action on television.

The tournament was held successfully, apart from a few Covid related hiccups in the build-up stage, and has been regarded as a huge success in terms of its viewership. It wasn’t just in India that IPL was popular but all around the world.

Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan turned out to be the most searched player among IPL stars, followed by English youngster Sam Curran, who was one of the leading lights of an otherwise forgettable season for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.

Players like Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakravarthy and Suryakumar Yadav, who lit up this season’s tournament, were also among the top 10 searched stars.

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash, which was also the final of the tournament, was the most searched IPL match.

In international cricket, the England vs Australia rivalry turned out to be the most searched clash.