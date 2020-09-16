IPL Fantasy Tips: 5 bowlers who are must have in your fantasy team during the tournament

As the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season draws close, cricket fans are busy fine tuning their picks for the several fantasy games that they will be playing. Fantasy leagues are a great way for fan integration as they live the highs and lows of a match along with the players.

So who are going to be the hot properties in IPL. Here is a list of bowlers we think will be great picks for fantasy teams based on their performance history and chance of getting picked in the playing XI.

1) Yuzvendra Chahal: A top choice among spinners as Chahal is expected to play every match that the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing. He is a wicket taking bowler, who can pick up the bonuses for a 4-wicket haul too.

2) Sunil Narine: Another spinner who is a sure shot for all the matches his team plays. Will be interesting to see if Narine gets bracketed as an all-rounder due to his batting abilities. Either way, Narine is a must have in your team. He has the joint most 4-wicket hauls in the history of IPL and that will be important to keep in mind due to the bonuses attached.

3) Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvi has a fabulous record both in the powerplay as well as in the death overs. He is definitely up there among the best buys for fantasy cricket among the bowlers. His ability to pick wickets even on days he is going for runs makes him a must have.

4) Imran Tahir: Difficult to look beyond Tahir in terms of wicket-taking abilities although the foreign player quota could make it difficult for some fans to pick him in the team, if they plan to lead their sides with overseas batsmen and all-roundres. But a powerhouse performer in terms of fantasy points.

5) Kagiso Rabada: Lit up the 2019 season for Delhi Capitals with his raw pace and wicket taking ability. Rabada is expected tolead Delhi’s pace attack and his 4 overs have very high wicket-taking potential. Add to that his ability to play the occasional cameo down the order and you have a sure shot winner in your team.