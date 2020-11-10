MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final Match Today: Delhi Capitals eye maiden title against four-time winners Mumbai Indians

LIVE BLOG

IPL 2020 Final Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the final of Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai today. It will be a battle between MI’s experienced and DC’s strong Indian batting line-up.

10 wickets in the last three matches for just 45 runs - Jasprit Bumrah has been outstanding, fantastic, unplayable, match-winner, superb, add all the adjectives that you want to but it still might fall short of what he has achieved for Mumbai Indians when it mattered the most. Bumrah, who has 27 wickets in 14 matches, has shown why he is rated by many as the best all-format bowler currently. He will be hoping to continue to good work in the final against Delhi Capitals.

MI vs DC Final Live Score, IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have earned the rights to be in the finals of what can be termed as the toughest and most evenly contested IPL’s in the history of the tournament. The 13th edition of Indian Premier League saw all 8 teams winning six matches each for the first time but in the end the table toppers defending champions Mumbai Indians and first-timers Delhi Capitals beat everyone else to earn the rights to be in the finals which will be played in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Mumbai Indians have the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will bank on Shikhar Dhawan, Marus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

17:26 hrs IST

Similarities between the finals of IPL 2013 and 2020

Rohit Sharma in 2013 and Shreyas Iyer in 2020 are the only Indian players to lead their IPL side to the final without having captained in international cricket. The MI captain in 2013 and Iyer in 2020 had represented India in ODIs and T20Is but not in Tests.

o In the current squad of Delhi Capitals have 3 players who were previously part of IPL champion side — Shikhar Dhawan (SRH in 2016), Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK in 2010 & 2011) and Axar Patel (MI in 2013).

o Similarly, in 2013 side of Mumbai Indians, they had 3 players who were previously part of IPL champion side —The MI captain, Dwayne Smith and Pragyan Ojha — all represented Deccan Chargers in 2009.