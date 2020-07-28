Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL governing council meeting likely on August 2

IPL governing council meeting likely on August 2

“The IPL governing council is likely to meet on August 1. It is expected that franchises will be handed the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) after the meeting,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

VIVO IPL 2017 trophy during match 1 of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Hyderabad, India on the 5th April 2017 Photo by Faheem Hussain Sportzpics (File.)

The governing council of the Indian Premier League is likely to meet on August 2 to give a final shape to the schedule and discuss other arrangements for the eagerly-awaited event to be held in the UAE this year. The tournament, forced out of the country due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from September 19 to November 8.

“The IPL governing council is likely to meet on August 1. It is expected that franchises will be handed the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) after the meeting,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity. The meeting, expected to be attended by top BCCI brass, including President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, would address concerns of various stakeholders.

The tenures of both Ganguly and Shah are over but the two have sought a relaxation in the Lodha Committee-recommended cooling off norms from the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter on August 17.

Also, most likely, this edition of the IPL would have less number of double-headers which would be beneficial for broadcasters. Ways to negate the loss of gate money for the franchises, since the matches will be played before empty stadiums in a bio-secure environment, will also be a major topic of discussion.



While it is expected that most of the franchises will send their recce teams to the UAE to check out the facilities as well as the bio-secure environment that can be created, there are concerns that remain, including accommodation plan and catering services.

Another tricky issue that is likely to come up is whether families of the players would be allowed to accompany them. A senior franchise official had told PTI said that it will be “criminal” to keep players away from their families for two months and that too in a sanitised environment.

“During normal times, the wives and girlfriends, join the players during a specified period but this is a completely different scenario. If families travel, can they be confined to rooms without being able to move around normally?” an official asked.

“There will be players who have kids aged between 3 to 5 and how do you keep them in a room for two months?” he added. PTI KHS AT PM PM

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Biomimicry Lab’s discovery could change building construction technology in the 21st century and reduce global warming
Jul 28, 2020 11:17 IST
Raj cabinet meets, discusses governor’s 3 points for calling House session
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Steps to check BSER Rajasthan Class 10 results immediately after declaration
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
IPL governing council meeting likely on August 2
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.