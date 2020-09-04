IPL in UAE: Feel the need to win the cup for fans, says RCB paceman Umesh Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore are hungry for success in the IPL and the reason behind that is their inability to win the title even once. For a team which boasts names like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and has had a strong list of past players, the failure to win even a single title is like an albatross around the neck of the players.

They have knocked on the doors in the past having reached the final thrice, but the coveted trophy has eluded them. India paceman Umesh Yadav has been an integral part of the team for a few seasons and he things RCB needs to win the cup for the fans.

ALSO READ: ‘They’ve got Virat Kohli as captain, we’ve got average people on top’: Shoaib Akhtar on difference between India and Pakistan cricket teams

“It doesn’t add to the pressure but you sort of have a mindset that our supporters have been backing us for such a long time in every situation but we haven’t won the cup till now.

“Even then fans keep coming and support us. Definitely we feel the need to win the cup for them,” Umesh told India Today in an interview.

Speaking about the experienced bowling unit that the team has, Umesh said that RCB have a well balanced spin and pace department.

ALSO READ: CSK gives stunning reply to fan asking ‘Who is our Vice Captain now?’ after Suresh Raina flew back

“We have world class spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali and Washington Sundar who have been doing so well for RCB. Our spin-bowling attack is really good, I don’t think we lack anywhere in the spin-bowling department.

“We have Chris Morris and Dale Steyn in the side so I feel we have the experience in our fast-bowling unit. Navdeep Saini has also played a few international matches so I don’t think anybody will be under too much pressure.

“Everybody has their own role defined, if we perform according to that we won’t be under pressure. Just focus on your game, what can you do better. We need to support and back each other, if the team plays as a unit the results will follow,” Umesh said.

RCB has a new coaching staff this season that is being headed by Director of Cricket Mike Hesson. The former New Zealand coach is known for his technical acumen and along with the likes of Kohli and de Villiers, he might just be able to deliver the knock-out punch that this team needs to win the IPL.