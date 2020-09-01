IPL in UAE: Pandya brothers on the mic, Rohit playing with daughter Samaira; as Mumbai Indians release virtual tour video of team room in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and that has been made possible by a special bunch of cricketers. So, it is no surprise that the franchise goes the extra mile to ensure the players have a best in class experience when they are playing together in the highly competitive tournament.

With the IPL moving to the UAE for this season, Mumbai Indians have been given Abu Dhabi as their base and the franchise has pulled out all the stops to ensure the players have a grand team room. Mumbai Indians released a video on their Instagram account which gives fans a virtual tour of the team room and it’s given by none other than former India paceman and MI’s Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan.

“Welcome to MI’s Team Room. Sit back, relax and take a virtual tour of our team room in Abu Dhabi,” MI wrote on Instagram.

The entire place looked opulent to say the least. The video features the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, captain Rohit Sharma with his daughter Samaira, Jasprit Bumrah trying his hand ata basketball game with Robin Singh and Zaheer who is interacting with the fans through the video.

“Well, we always focus on the team room for sure because this is where a lot of bonding happens. Players spend a lot of time here, so it’s with a view that it’s going to be three months. It’s going to be a long time, and all the families and players can get together. So this is going to be, pretty much, our zone,” Zaheer Khan said in the video.

He then walked towards a wall which was full of pictures of Mumbai Indians fans, who are a greatsource of inspiration for the team.

“One of the biggest missing factors is going to be out ‘Paltan’ cheering us from the stadium. So we just wanted to have a message conveyed to our players as well as our whole squad, the support staff that no matter where you are the ‘Paltan’ is always going to be there. And you can see it with this wall here dedicated purely for our fans and for the players to know that their support in our victories and ups and downs, is always there,” he added.

Mumbai Indians are looking to win the trophy for the fifth time this season.