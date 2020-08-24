IPL in UAE: Ravindra Jadeja ‘works out to Mallu song’, CSK posts video - WATCH

The IPL bandwagon has reached the United Arab Emirates where the tournament will be played from September 19. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are the three venues where the tournament will be played through October till the final takes place on November 10.

Heavyweights Chennai Super Kings, who finished runners-up last season, have landed in Dubai and some of the top players like Shane Watson and Suresh Raina have already given their fans a peek of their life in quarantine. The latest player to showcase his routine on social media is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The left arm spinner can bee seen working out with dumbbells on a Malayalam song, in a video posted on Instagram by Chennai Super Kings. “You know you’re in Dubai when you work out to Mallu songs! @ravindra.jadeja #WhistlePodu,” CSK wrote along with the video

Jadeja has been an integral part of the CSK line-up over the years. With spin expected to play a key role in this season as well, Jadeja will be an important weapon for captain MS Dhoni, who has in the past used the left arm spinner with great success in both the IPL and during his time as captain of the Indian team.

Jadeja came into the limelight with his performance for Rajasthan Royals in the maiden season of the IPL, which he went on to win with the team. His transfer to CSK thereafter led to a controversy but he has performed excellently for the ‘Yellow Brigade’ since switching over.

His performances in the IPL played a big role in him getting a place in the Indian national team. Jadeja has been a very successful player for India in both Test cricket and limited overs formats. Apart from his bowling and lower order batting skills, he outstanding fielding skills makes him a captain’s delight wherever he plays.