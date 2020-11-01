Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL play-off is a small little tournament, says MI skipper Rohit Sharma

IPL play-off is a small little tournament, says MI skipper Rohit Sharma

MI (18 points from 13 games) has ensured a top-two finish in the IPL league table with a clinical nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final game on Tuesday in Sharjah.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)(PTI19-09-2020_000253A) (PTI)

His first target accomplished, defending champions Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has not set his sights on the IPL play-offs, which he considers as a “small little tournament”. MI (18 points from 13 games) has ensured a top-two finish in the IPL league table with a clinical nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final game on Tuesday in Sharjah.

“Now that we know we have qualified, it’s a good achievement. All the hard work that we did before we came here and also when we came here, it all paid off. “So, one hurdle which is being crossed, another small little tournament to play for us and before that we still got one more game against SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad),” Rohit said in a video posted on MI’s official Twitter page.

Rohit had missed the last four games for MI, as he is recovering from a left-leg hamstring injury, and he is unlikely to feature in their last game against SRH as well. “It is going to be another important game for us, we don’t want to think about the opposition to be honest. We just want to come out here and play and keep that momentum going. It is important when we play the play-offs,” he said.

MI’s Director of Cricket Operations and former India pacer Zaheer Khan said they know how to approach the play-offs having feature in the last-four stage many times in the past.

“Like last year, I think the play-offs is your time. I feel once the team goes to play-offs, the support staff’s role is finished. It’s about how you see it, that’s your space. How you approach it, there are various factors, which come into play and I think this team knows how to play a play-off,” Zaheer said in another video.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Nov 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 17:08 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Deepak Hooda keeps KXIP going in Abu Dhabi
Nov 01, 2020 17:05 IST
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nov 01, 2020 16:27 IST

latest news

NEP’s approach is to realise new system aligned with 21st century education goals: Kasturirangan
Nov 01, 2020 17:05 IST
Big cat recaptured 24 hours after it escaped from cage in Kerala
Nov 01, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks govt on women’s safety in UP, Bihar and all the latest news
Nov 01, 2020 16:57 IST
KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates
Nov 01, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.