IPL to start September 19, final on November 8: Chairman Brijesh Patel

The 13th season of the IPL will begin on September 19 in the UAE and will conclude with the final on November 8, its chairman Brijesh Patel informed on Friday. However, the official announcement will be made following the Governing Council meeting next week, during which, the authorities will chalk out the final details and approve the schedule. It is understood that the BCCI has informally intimated the franchises about the plan.

“The GC will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL,” Patel told PTI.

The IPL, which was initially scheduled to start April 29 this year before being postponed indefinitely, has been made possible by the ICC’s decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Patel said the Standard Operating Procedure to combat the Covid-19 threat is being prepared and the BCCI will formally write to the Emirates Cricket Board.

“We are making the SOP and it will be ready in a few days. To allow crowd or not depends on the UAE government. Anyway, social distancing has to be maintained. We have left it for their government to decide on that. Will also be writing to the UAE board formally,” Patel said.

There are three grounds available in the UAE - Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) and the Sharjah ground. It is learnt that the BCCI will be renting the grounds of the ICC Academy for training of the teams. The ICC Academy has two full-sized cricket grounds along with 38 turf pitches, 6 indoor pitches, a 5700 square foot outdoor conditioning area along with physiotherapy and medicine centre.

As per the current health protocol in Dubai, there is no need to be in quarantine if people are carrying a negative Covid-19 test report, but if they are not, they will have to undergo a test.

While there was speculation that the IPL will start from September 26, the BCCI decided to advance it by a week in order to ensure that the Indian team’s tour of Australia is not jeopardised.

“The Indian team will have a mandatory quarantine of 14 days as per the Australian government rules. A delay would have sent the plans haywire,” a BCCI official said on conditions of anonymity. “The best part is that 51 days is not at all a curtailed period and broadcasters will be happy with full seven-week window.”

While the original schedule had five double-headers, Patel said the new one will feature around 12 double-headers which means two matches each on both Saturdays and Sundays. India are set to play a four-match Test series against Australia starting December 3 in Brisbane after the IPL and it is expected that with each team needs at least a month’s time to train. The IPL franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks’ time to prepare.

(with PTI inputs)