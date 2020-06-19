Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL to retain Vivo as title sponsors

IPL to retain Vivo as title sponsors

In July 2017, Vivo bagged the IPL title rights for five years in a deal worth Rs 2,199 crore, a whopping 267% premium over the base price. Incidentally, the second highest bidder was Oppo, another Chinese smartphone brand that had bid Rs 1,430 crore.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:47 IST

By Rasesh Mandani, Hindustan Times Mumbai

File image of IPL 2020. (File)

Chinese smartphone manufacturers Vivo will continue to be title sponsors of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said a top BCCI official, addressing speculations that the Indian cricket board may have to reconsider their deal following the violence in Ladakh’s Galwan valley that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

“The contract was signed by our predecessors. It’s a five-year deal and will continue,” said treasurer Arun Dhumal. “As far as anti-China sentiment is concerned, I am all for ban on Chinese products. For me personally, and BCCI as an organisation, the country comes first. But we have to differentiate between awarding contracts to a Chinese company and securing sponsorships. The money is coming into India,” he argued. “Till the time a Chinese company is allowed to sell their product and make money from the Indian consumer, why should that money (sponsorship) be allowed to go out of India, is my limited point.”

In July 2017, Vivo bagged the IPL title rights for five years in a deal worth Rs 2,199 crore, a whopping 267% premium over the base price. Incidentally, the second highest bidder was Oppo, another Chinese smartphone brand that had bid Rs 1,430 crore.

Vivo’s contract, coupled with Star India’s five-year media rights deal worth Rs 16,347 crore, make IPL the most rewarding T20 competition in the world. BCCI hopes to reschedule this year’s suspended edition by late September if the T20 World Cup is postponed.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Voting begins for 20 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
Jun 19, 2020 10:08 IST
From warning on dexamethasone to HCQ: Latest on Covid-19 vaccines
Jun 19, 2020 10:04 IST
Canada to introduce Covid-19 tracing app in July
Jun 19, 2020 10:02 IST
Australian PM Scott Morrison says unnamed state increasing cyberattacks
Jun 19, 2020 10:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.