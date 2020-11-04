LIVE BLOG IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Live Score, Supernovas vs Velocity: Supernovas lose Priya Punia IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Live Score, Supernovas vs Velocity: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas will take on Mithali Raj-led Velocity in the first match of the IPL Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah today. By hindustantimes.com | Nov 04, 2020 19:55 IST



Women’s T20 Challenge Live Score, Supernovas vs Velocity: In a repeat of last year’s final, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas will take on Mithali Raj-led Velocity in the opening encounter of Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah. The Supernovas are like Australian women’s team, so dominant that it won’t be an overstatement to even term them as invincible. They will be eyeing their third title on the trot. Velocity, however, will have other ideas. They have one of India’s brightest stars Shafali Verma in their ranks and not to forget the experience of overseas stars like Danielle Wyatt. Follow IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Live Score, Supernovas vs Velocity here: 19:45 hrs IST Kasperek to Punia - OUT! GONE! Krishnamurthy takes a catch at mid-on and Punia is the first one to go. SuperNovas 29/1



19:42 hrs IST 5 overs gone Good start from Priya Punia and Athapaththu. The two have set a platform for SuperNovas to put on a good total with some heavy hitters to follow. 5 overs gone, SuperNovas 29/0





19:40 hrs IST FOUR! Jahanara Alam to Priya Punia - FOUR! Punia gets a shot away and this is the first boundary of the match. Fantastic shot!





19:30 hrs IST HERE WE GO! Priya Punia and Athapaththu are in the middle for SuperNovas. Shikha Pandey opens the attack for Velocity. HERE WE GO!





19:28 hrs IST Playing XI Supernovas (Playing XI): Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka Velocity (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Sune Luus, Manali Dakshini, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Leigh Kasperek, Jahanara Alam





19:20 hrs IST Harmanpreet Kaur at toss Harmanpreet Kaur: We were ready to do both, we weren’t dependent on the toss. I know we are playing after a long time, so we thought as a team, we will go out there and play our natural game. We were champions last year and will keep continuing to do the same. We will look to enjoy ourselves. I want to put myself more into batting, hopefully I’ll bat little up and give a good start to my team. We have a good side and it was hard to decide who’ll play in the XI.





19:10 hrs IST Mithali Raj at toss Mithali Raj: “We will have a bowl. We’ve got three seamers in, there will be a bit of breeze and it will get easier to chase in the second innings. For women’s cricket, it is very important to have this yearly basis. It’s also a great platform for young cricketers. We saw Shafali doing great for India.”





19:00 hrs IST TOSS - Supernovas vs Velocity! Velocity captain Mithali Raj have won the toss and have opted to field





18:42 hrs IST Harmanpreet holds the key for Supernovas Harmanpreet was in top form in the last edition scoring two half-centuries in three matches and in the final, her blisteriing 37-ball 51 sealed a second win for them. She would look to once again lead Velocity from the front.





18:35 hrs IST It’s a rematch of last year’s final Supernovas and Velocity had squared off against each other in the final of last year in which the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had emerged victories to lift their second title on the trot. Will Velocity be able to turn it around this year?



