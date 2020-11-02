IPL2020: ‘He looks like a young Virat Kohli, doesn’t he’ - Faf du Plessis’ unbelievable compliment for India batsman

Chennai Super Kings’ highest run-scorer of the season Faf du Plessis gave the biggest compliment to young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad by comparing to a ‘young Virat Kohli’ after the right-hander’s unbeaten 62-run innings helped CSK beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets to end their IPL 2020 campaign on a high.

Ruturaj hit six fours and a six in his innings as CSK chased down the 154-run target in 18.5 overs to settle with 12 points from 14 matches, same as KXIP.

“[Gaikwad] Looks like a young Kohli doesn’t he?” du Plessis said after the match when he asked about the 23-year-old Maharashtra opener.

Du Plessis who scored 48 to finish IPL 2020 as CSK’s top run-scorer with 449 runs in 14 matches, said Gaikwad’s ability to shine under pressure stands out.

“What stands out for me is that he stands up to pressure. That’s the quality you look for in young players to see if they get to the next level,” du Plessis added.

Gaikwad did not had a great start to his IPL career. He registered two ducks in his first three innings with 5 being his highest score. But the right-hander turned things completely when he was permanently given the opener’s slot towards the latter half of the tournament by CSK.

Gaikwad slammed a hat-trick of fifties in CSK’s last three matches of the tournament and became the first uncapped player achieve the feat.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni too was full of praise for Ruturaj Gaikwad. “Whenever we have seen Rutu bat, he’s somebody who has done well in net sessions. But we were not able to see him in games. Then he got Covid, and even after 20 days he was not fit. He didn’t get time for us to gauge...”... That was one of the main reasons we kept going with Faf and Watson. It didn’t work. But that’s the point where you go with the experienced players,” Dhoni said.