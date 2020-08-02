Sections
Ireland pacer reprimanded for using ‘inappropriate’ language against Bairstow

The incident occurred in the 16th over of England’s innings, when Little used inappropriate language towards Jonny Bairstow upon his dismissal.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 21:58 IST

By Press Trust of India, Southampton

Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Ireland - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 1, 2020 Ireland's Josh Little in action, as play resumes behind closed doors (REUTERS)

Ireland fast bowler Josh Little has been reprimanded for using “inappropriate” language against Jonny Bairstow during the second ODI against England in Southampton.

Little breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”. It was a Level 1 breach.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Little, for whom it was the first offence in a period of 24 months.

“The incident occurred in the 16th over of England’s innings, when Little used inappropriate language towards Jonny Bairstow upon his dismissal.



Little admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Phil Whitticase and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing,” said the ICC in a statement.

On-field umpires David Millns and Alex Wharf, third umpire Mike Burns and fourth official Martin Saggers levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

