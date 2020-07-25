Sections
Home / Cricket / Ireland raise white-ball visibility concerns against light coloured seats at Ageas Bowl

Ireland raise white-ball visibility concerns against light coloured seats at Ageas Bowl

Ireland head coach Graham Ford expressed concern following the team’s intra-squad practice game where the players found it difficult to spot the white ball due to the light colour of the seats in the stadium.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:48 IST

By Press Trust of India, Ireland

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Ireland have voiced concerns over the visibility of the white-ball against the backdrop of empty cream-coloured seats at the Ageas Bowl Stadium ahead of their three-match ODI series against England. The three matches, which will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble, will be played on July 30, August 1, and 4 respectively. Ireland head coach Graham Ford expressed concern following the team’s intra-squad practice game where the players found it difficult to spot the white ball due to the light colour of the seats in the stadium.

“The thing that’s a little bit of a concern is the background,” Ford told reporter during a virtual press conference on Friday. “The seating is either cream or white, and you’ve got a white ball and an empty stadium, so that background for fielders might be a challenge,” he added.

The first Test between England and West Indies’ in the ongoing Wisden Cup was also played at the Ageas Bowl earlier this month. However, the red ball did not pose any visibility issue for the players. Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said it is a tricky situation to be in but hoped a week of practice will help the players get comfortable.

“It can be tricky. A white ball on cream and white seats will be tricky, but we’ve got enough time to make sure we can’t use that as an excuse,” he said.



“It does take a bit of getting used to, but we’ve got a week of prep and we can make sure that we hone that, and make sure that guys are comfortable and almost getting their eyes in while fielding,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Márquez back on bike 4 days after surgery on broken arm
Jul 25, 2020 15:53 IST
Maulana Azad Medical College doctors move Delhi High Court seeking degree certificates
Jul 25, 2020 15:52 IST
Nafisa Ali Sodhi: Our 65 plus politicians are working, so why target actors
Jul 25, 2020 15:49 IST
Ireland raise white-ball visibility concerns against light coloured seats
Jul 25, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.