Irfan Pathan clarifies whether he intends on playing Lanka Premier League

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has dismissed speculations regarding his participation in the Lanka Premier League, saying he hasn’t confirmed anything to any league in the world. Pathan, in a tweet, announced that even though he intends on playing the different T20 leagues across the world, nothing has been made official from his side so far.

“I wish to play T20 Leagues around the world in future, but at this stage I haven’t confirmed my availability in any Leagues,” Pathan tweeted on Monday.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Pathan, who announced his retirement in January this year, was expected to be one of the biggest attractions in the inaugural LPL. He was rumoured to be among the 70 foreign players to have expressed interest in competing in the event starting August 28. It was also reported that Pathan will be ‘put in a player draft unless one of the five franchises choose him to be a marquee player.’

“The details of the draft, and the franchise owners, are yet to be finalised and announced. SLC is also waiting on some government clearances even as it decides on franchise owners. The five franchises will represent Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna,” a report had stated.

The BCCI does not allow active Indian players to take part in overseas T20 leagues but Pathan is believed to have been cleared as he has already retired. Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof had offered to add Pathan’s name to the draft after a banter between them on social media. The Sri Lankan cricket board had given its approval to the tournament during its executive committee meeting on Monday.