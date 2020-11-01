Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Irfan Pathan joins Kandy franchise in LPL

Irfan Pathan joins Kandy franchise in LPL

The Kandy-based team has West Indies legend Chris Gayle, local star Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 11:49 IST

By Press Trust of India, Colombo

File image of Irfan Pathan. (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said he will play in the Lanka Premier League for Kandy Tuskers franchise.

The Kandy-based team has West Indies legend Chris Gayle, local star Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others.

Former Sri Lanka captain Hashan Tillakaratne is also a part of the Kandy Tuskers coaching staff.

The 36-year-old Pathan, who retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year after playing 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, said he was looking forward to the T20 tournament.

“I am extremely excited to be part of the Kandy franchisee in LPL. We have some exciting names in the team and I am looking forward for the experience,” the Baroda-based Pathan was quoted as saying in a statement issued by LPL.

Kandy franchise owner Sohail Khan said, “Irfan’s inclusion will not only add to the firepower of the squad but his experience will be a huge asset to the team.”The LPL is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13 at two venues -- Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Nov 01, 2020 12:05 IST
LIVE: People of Bihar are now trusting the NDA government, says PM Modi in Samastipur
Nov 01, 2020 12:14 IST
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
Nov 01, 2020 11:34 IST
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Nov 01, 2020 11:40 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP aims to secure fourth straight win in Siwan
Nov 01, 2020 12:29 IST
Mukesh Khanna defends comment, isn’t worried women will turn against him
Nov 01, 2020 12:24 IST
Pietersen takes sly dig at ECB on Archer, Stokes’ participation in IPL
Nov 01, 2020 12:15 IST
MCG survey to identify city’s dangerous buildings
Nov 01, 2020 12:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.