Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Irony only one Indian head coach in IPL: Anil Kumble

Irony only one Indian head coach in IPL: Anil Kumble

IPL 2020: As head coach of Kings XI Punjab he is “trying to speak with the Punjabi boys in as much Punjabi accent” as his Kannada tongue allows. It’s part of Kumble’s familiarisation process with the team before the tournament starts with the first match in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:37 IST

By Abhishek Paul, Hindustan Times

Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble. (KXIP photo)

At 49, Anil Kumble has witnessed a lot. The greatest Indian bowler, with most hauls in ODIs and Tests, and one of only two players ever to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings, has also captained and coached the national team.

Still, when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL), he is eager to keep trying new tricks.

As head coach of Kings XI Punjab he is “trying to speak with the Punjabi boys in as much Punjabi accent” as his Kannada tongue allows. It’s part of Kumble’s familiarisation process with the team before the tournament starts with the first match in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: ‘I wouldn’t want to bowl to Andre Russell even in nets’



Kumble is lucky to try such things in an IPL franchise, unlike other Indian coaches who haven’t found a top seat at the helm of any of the other seven franchises.

Kumble can’t help but see irony in the situation. “I can’t answer that (why other teams don’t have Indian head coaches). It’s clearly not a true reflection of our resources. Bit of irony that in IPL there is only one Indian head coach. Hopefully, in future we will see more Indians as head coaches,” Kumble said in an interaction.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: ‘If I can consistently perform well in IPL 2020, opportunities will come’: Karun Nair keeping India dream alive

All other IPL franchises have overseas head coaches this season—Brendon McCullum (Kolkata Knight Riders), Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals), Andrew McDonald (Rajasthan Royals), Mahela Jayawardene (Mumbai Indians), Trevor Bayliss (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Stephen Fleming (Chennai Super Kings) and Simon Katich (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

In the past also there have been very few instances where teams have gone with Indian head coaches. Lalchand Rajput (MI), Robin Singh (SRH) and Venkatesh Prasad (RCB) are the three to coach an IPL team that goes into its 13th edition.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sep 08, 2020 19:38 IST
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
Sep 08, 2020 17:50 IST
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Sep 08, 2020 16:32 IST
Farmer gets electricity bill of over Rs 3 crore for 2 months. This followed
Sep 08, 2020 18:48 IST

latest news

The breakdown with China
Sep 08, 2020 19:49 IST
Makeup artist Arvind Kaur’s journey into glamour world is dotted with hardwork and ingenuity
Sep 08, 2020 19:46 IST
Teachers in Bosnian village build open-air classroom to teach children safely
Sep 08, 2020 19:41 IST
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Sep 08, 2020 19:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.