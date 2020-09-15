Sections
Home / Cricket / 'It feels amazing to be someone who is changing the life of youngsters': Rashid Khan

‘It feels amazing to be someone who is changing the life of youngsters’: Rashid Khan

His performances on the pitch have inspired Afghanistan to become the fifth Asian country to get Test status, after a plethora of memorable performances in white ball cricket. One of the most sort after cricketers in T20 leagues around the world, Rashid plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 22:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. (Action Images via Reuters)

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is the quintessential T20 bowler. The all-rounder made his international debut in the year 2015 and in these five years he has become one of the most respected limited overs bowlers of his time. Rashid, who started as a mystery spinner, has grown his repertoire by adding loads of variations in his bowling which makes him tough to pick. Add to that his big hitting skills down the order and athleticism on the field and you have a complete modern day cricketer.

His performances on the pitch have inspired Afghanistan to become the fifth Asian country to get Test status, after a plethora of memorable performances in white ball cricket. One of the most sort after cricketers in T20 leagues around the world, Rashid plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and has been a star performer for them over the years.

ALSO READ: ‘Have heard Gilchrist say really good things’: AB de Villiers names batsman who has ‘a lot of similarities’ with him

Seen as someone who has inspired an entire generation of Afghan youth to take up cricket, Rashid said that he feels blessed and lucky to have got the opportunity help change the mindset of the youth in the war torn nation.



“It feels amazing to be someone who is changing the life of youngsters. To be someone who is helping change their mindset and plans about what they want to become in the future,” Rashid told Indian off spinner R Ashwin on the latter’s youtube show DRS with Ashwin. 

“They were not busy in sports and were not too much interested in sports. They were mostly interested in other activities which were not good for the country also. 

“It’s a huge honour for me to be someone who is helping them change,” he added.

Rashid has picked up 133 wickets in 71 ODIs and 89 wickets in 48 T20 internationals.

