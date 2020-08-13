It feels like he ‘just doesn’t age’: Watson on MS Dhoni

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson is an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings outfit and the burly Aussie is all set for another crack at the tournament that had resurrected his career way back in 2008.

He has excelled under the leadership of MS Dhoni at CSK and believes that the former India captain still has a lot to offer on the cricketing field.

“MS still loves playing. He is an evergreen cricketer and it feels like he just doesn’t age. Look, with the kind of skills he has and the hard yards he puts in, MS can go on and play into his 40s,” Watson told The Times of India in an interview.

Dhoni will be back in action in the IPL after a break of more than a year from competitive cricket. He last played a competitive match in the 2019 ICC World Cup, when India had lost in the semi-final of the tournament to New Zealand.

Full Coverage of IPL 2020

Since then there has been speculation about Dhoni’s future with many saying that he has perhaps played his last match in an India jersey. But Watson believes otherwise.

“MS has been able to manage his body well. The way he is able to run consistently and showcase skills behind the stumps are just incredible. I am a big fan of MS and would want to see him continue playing whether it’s for CSK or internationally,” Watson said.

Watson had won the IPL with Rajasthan Royals in the maiden season in 2008, playing a pivotal role with both bat and ball. He played a starring role for CSK as an opener in the 2018 season, which helped Dhoni’s team win the title for the third time.

He was influential last season too, but CSK lost the final to Mumbai Indians by a solitary run.