‘It happened in 2002’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals how he discovered his legendary shot that ‘disturbed a number of fast bowlers’

Tendulkar is the master who coined that remarkable shot. It was one of Sachin’s mystery weapons that had foiled numerous deadly bouncers from legendary bowlers.

The former legend is known for his perfection with the bat. But he took a lot of cricket fans by surprise when he revealed in a YouTube video that he never practised an upper-cut in nets. Neither had he planned it specifically.

It came out during a Q & A session where a fan named Anuraj Ande asked – “#AskSachin did you practice upper-cut shot or just instinct when your playing”

In reply, the master-blaster stated that it was all his instinct and nothing else. Recalling an incident from India’s tour of South Africa in 2002, Sachin narrated the story of how he thought of playing that iconic shot.

“It happened in 2002 in South Africa, when we were playing a Test match in Bloemfontein. We were batting first and Makhaya Ntini was bowling around the off stump as he normally used to bowl short of a length. He rarely bowled length deliveries. Since he used to run wide of the crease, I could sight the line.

“The South African pitches offer enough bounce. The normal tendency to deal with those bouncers is to go top of the bowl. And if it bounces more than usual for somebody of my height, why not get under it and still be aggressive and attacking,” said Sachin in a YouTube video.

“That was something I felt. Instead of getting on top of the ball and trying to keep it all along the ground, get under it and play it towards third man boundary, utilizing the pace,” Sachin added.

The former Indian skipper also stated that his shot left many of the bowlers of his time disturbed as he could cleverly play their bouncers for a boundary.

“That shot disturbed a number of fast bowlers because they bowl bouncers to concede a dot ball. But I converted those into boundaries. I actually didn’t plan anything. Sometimes you just have to let your natural instincts take over after getting at the crease. And that’s what I did,” said Sachin.