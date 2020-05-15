‘It helped us win 2001 Kolkata Test,’: Rahul Dravid credits unique factor for historic win against Australia

Former batsman Rahul Dravid recalled India’s historic Eden Gardens Test against Australia in 2001, highlighting how the team was spurred to perform even better on the final day of the match thanks to the overwhelming participation of the crowd. Dravid, who scored 180 in the Test and was involved in a match-altering partnership with VVS Laxman, explained the atmosphere on the final day of the match, saying he can feel the electricity of the stadium even today.

“The atmosphere on the last day, after tea, the time when we were trying to take wickets,” Dravid said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports. “Harbhajan Singh was bowling and wickets were falling. The support from the crowd was incredible. The crowd at Eden Gardens helped us win the 2001 Kolkata Test. That support, encouragement and cheer after every ball, I remember it till now and I can still feel that.”

Dravid and Laxman stitched a 331-run partnership for the fifth wicket in the second innings while following on, to help turn the game around. After being shot out for 171 in the first innings, India declared on a mammoth 657/7, setting Australia 384 to win on the final day. Australia, who were 161/3 at tea and pushing towards a draw, were jolted in the final session, losing seven for 46 runs.

Calling it a memorable moment of his career, Dravid said it was the period when the crowd really got behind the Indian team.

“There are not many things I remember about my career, but one of the occasions was after tea, the atmosphere and intensity at the ground, that’s why it’s great to see a full stadium here at Eden Gardens,” Dravid weighed in.

“That’s an experience every cricketer must experience. Playing in front of a packed stadium and that kind of energy. These are the kind of the things I remember, the energy and vibe in the dressing room, the vibe on the ground, that’s something that stays with you. As a former cricketer, you wish that the next generation gets to experience the things we experienced and even more.”