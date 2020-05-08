Sections
Home / Cricket / It’s a new challenge: Ajinkya Rahane bracing up for stint at Delhi Capitals

It’s a new challenge: Ajinkya Rahane bracing up for stint at Delhi Capitals

Now that Rahane has made the switch, a new phase awaits the batsman, who adds further strength to a batting-heavy unit that already comprises Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer.

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. (PTI)

Ajinkya Rahane, who was traded by Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals in November last year, has described his move to a new IPL franchise “challenging”. The Royals traded Rahane to DC on the final day of the trading window, making him the second high-profile signing by the Capitals after R Ashwin. Rahane had been with the Royals since 2011 and is the franchise’s most capped player having played 106 matches, six of which were Champions League games. Overall, he is Royal’s leading run-getter in IPL with 2810 runs at an average of 34.26 and strike-rate of 122.65. He even captained the Royals in 24 games, winning nine and losing 24.

Now that Rahane has made the switch, a new phase awaits the batsman, who adds further strength to a batting-heavy unit that already comprises Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer.

Also read: Those emotions difficult to recreate: Virat Kohli on prospect of cricket behind closed doors

“It’s a new challenge. I’ve played with many of the Indian players in Delhi so there already is a comfort factor, knowing so many of them. We are a good unit and looking forward to having a good season,” Rahane told Timesofindia.com.

Rahane explained how India greats Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar helped him at different stages of his career. Rahane and Dravid played together at Royals and even briefly for India (in 2011) and because of the similarity in their batting techniques, people have often drawn parallels between the two batsmen.



Also read: If he plays, it’ll be easier for us: Kuldeep Yadav admits missing MS Dhoni

“It’s always nice to be spoken about in the same sentence as Rahul Dravid,” Rahane, who has worked closely with Dravid at the Rajasthan Royals, said. “Both have been my role models for the way they played the game and for the way they are as human beings. Game wise both (of them) helped me at various stages of my career, but I always try to emulate them off the field too.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

74-year-old man becomes third Covid-19 fatality in Mohali
May 08, 2020 15:55 IST
30 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in BSF, 24 in Tripura
May 08, 2020 15:54 IST
Virus tracing Aarogya setu app raises privacy concerns in India
May 08, 2020 15:53 IST
Raylan the doggo has adopted these two tiny kittens as his children. Watch
May 08, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.