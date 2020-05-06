‘It’s different if you win and say this’: Nehra does not agree with Kohli’s ‘ODIs not as relevant in 2020’ remark

Former India paceman Ashish Nehra has become a cricket commentator and pundit since hanging up his boots and has developed a reputation for calling a spade a spade. During a recent conversation with former India teammate Akash Chopra on the latter’s show Aakash Vani, Nehra said that he did not agree with Virat Kohli’s comment that ODIs don’t matter this year. Kohli had said after India’s 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand that the focus was not on 50-over cricket this year. “...as I said one-day cricket in this calendar year is not as relevant like T20Is and Tests,” Kohli had said.

Nehra though feels that it wasn’t right on Kohli’s part to say this after he had lost a series.

“If you win and tell this it’s a different thing. It’s wrong to say that the year is for T20s and so we don’t care about 50-over matches...if it doesn’t matter then why did you even come to play. Are you trying to tell that the Indian team didn’t try to win those ODI matches against New Zealand. I don’t agree with Virat Kohli’s statement,” Nehra said during his chat with Aakash Chopra.

India had won the T20I series but went on to lose both the ODIs and Test matches in New Zealand earlier this year. It came as a huge setback for this team, which is considered by many as one of the strongest ever Indian sides, because of its strength in the bowling department.

Nehra though said that this team is nowhere close to the all conquering Australian side of the first decade of the 2000s.

“This Indian team is far from the Australia team. You are talking about an Australian team which won 3 consecutive World Cups, reached the final in 1996, won 18-19 Test matches in home and away conditions. It’s not like this Indian team can not reach there but I believe the core group is very important. A person gets confused after watching many dishes on the table and so it’s important to have fewer but better dishes,” he said.