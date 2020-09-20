‘It’s the whole India’: Gavaskar feels MS Dhoni’s popularity has surpassed Tendulkar and Kohli’s

Sections
Such has become the legend of Dhoni become that the legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels his popularity in India has exceeded the level of fandom even the great Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli enjoy in the cricket-crazy nation.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 11:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left, greets Sachin Tendulkar after Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings. (AP)

MS Dhoni recently retired from international cricket after a stellar career for Team India. In an international career lasting more than 15 years, Dhoni became one of the most accomplished cricketer in the history of cricket. He fulfilled the wishes of millions of Indian fans by leading India to victory at 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup whiel also winning the Champions Trophy in 2013. In fact, he is the only captain in history win all three ICC tournaments.Cricket fan all around the world adore Dhoni due to his immaculate skills on the cricket field.

Such has become the legend of Dhoni become that the legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels his popularity in India has exceeded the level of fandom even the great Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli enjoy in the cricket-crazy nation.

Gavaskar, also a former India captain, is in the UAE to commentate in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which began here with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

READ | ‘He’s a genius,’ Sam Curran surprised by MS Dhoni’s decision to promote him in batting order



Dhoni, who last month retired from international cricket, is back to play in the IPL for his first competitive outing since the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Speaking about Dhoni before the IPL opener, Gavaskar said, “Since MSD comes from Ranchi, which doesn’t have a cricket culture as such, the whole India loves him. Tendulkar has Mumbai and Kolkata, Kohli has Delhi and Bengaluru but when you talk of Dhoni it’s the whole India.

“Staying in self isolation for the first six days after spending five months with family was the hardest phase, according to Dhoni, who spoke for the first time in months.

At the toss, he said he had worked on his fitness during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

