‘It’s up to the bowlers to try and combat it:’ Glenn Maxwell responds to criticism towards switch-hit

Australia’s flamboyant batsman Glenn Maxwell has reacted to Ian Chappell’s criticism of the ‘switch hit’ saying the shot is very much within the rules of the game. Chappell, the former Australia captain, had expressed his reservation about the shot, in which the batsman reverses his batting grip while executing it, calling it ‘unfair’ while speaking to Wide World of Sports.

Maxwell responded by saying the switch hit is part of the game’s evolution just like many other things and one that has made cricket high-scoring and interesting.

“It is within the laws of the game. Batting has evolved in such a way, that it has got better and better over the years, which is why we see these massive scores are getting chased down and the scores are going up,” Maxwell said when asked about Chappell’s comments after the ODI series which Australia won 2-1.

Maxwell, who has used the switch-hit to perfection in the recently-concluded ODI series against India, in fact, urged bowlers to come up with a plan to combat it. “And I suppose it is up-to-the bowlers to try and combat that,” he said. “I suppose the skills of bowlers have been tested every day with bowlers having to come up with different change-ups, different ways to stop batters.”

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne echoed Chappell’s thoughts about the switch hit, saying it gives the batsmen an ‘unfair advantage’. However, Maxwell feels there’s nothing wrong with the shot, believing that like bowlers, batsmen have the license to innovate as well.

“We see guys come up with knuckle-balls and wide yorker fields and different tactics. And the tactics of ODI cricket have definitely evolved, so I just see it (switch hit) as a different part of the evolution of the game,” the all-rounder added.