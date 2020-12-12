‘He’s taken world cricket by storm’: Allan Border impressed with India pacer’s incredible rise in world cricket

The incredible rise of India as a formidable fast bowling unit has impressed one and all, and former captain of the Australia cricket team, Allan Border is mighty pleased with the kind of fast bowlers Virat Kohli possesses. The fast-bowling stock comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav has helped India dominate with the ball overseas, making the onlookers believe that India’s bowling line-up has what it takes to pick up 20 wickets in a Test match.

Of the five pacers, the one that has impressed Border the most is Jasprit Bumrah. Ever since his India debut in 2016, followed by his maiden Test match in 2018, Bumrah has emerged as the leader of India’s pace attack. He became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 50 Test wickets, getting to the landmark in just 11 Tests. It was in IPL 2014 that the world first spotted Bumrah and ever since, his rise in world cricket has been phenomenal.

“It’s incredible, his rise through the ranks just out of probably IPL. It started there and he has just taken the world of cricket by storm. He has an unusual action, everyone thought he is going to struggle with injuries and things like that. He has had a little bit of a niggle of late,” Border said during a discussion on Australia’s Cricket Network.

“He is the real deal, isn’t he? He just has the awkward action but he bowls at good pace, so not the classical way of doing things. It is very much an Indian thing really, they just let the kids develop their own styles.”

Over the years, Indian cricket have been known more for their spinners, although the likes of Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath did revolutionise the art of fast bowling in the country. However, in the last couple of years, that mantle has shifted to India’s pacers, which is deemed by many as perhaps the best fast bowling attack in the world at present. Weighing in on the same, Border said it was about time India’ fast bowlers ruled the roost and the world got to see more of them emerge through the system.

“India really needed to develop some fast bowlers, didn’t they? Every time they toured anywhere, they were presented with grassy pitches, pace-friendly pitches. So the days of playing three or four spinners are long gone,” Border pointed out. “Bumrah is an interesting one, because he has the shuffling run-up to the crease and really just explodes out of the hand. He can get some serious pace too; he can go to 140-plus.”