Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘It started because I wanted to be a batsman’: Former India bowler reveals why he was dubbed ‘next Sachin Tendulkar’

‘It started because I wanted to be a batsman’: Former India bowler reveals why he was dubbed ‘next Sachin Tendulkar’

Agarkar batted just twice in his first 12 ODIs, but barring a 30 and unbeaten 26 against Sri Lanka in Sharjah, he hardly got opportunities to bat.

Updated: May 17, 2020 08:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar with Ajit Agarkar. (Instagram)

Fast bowler Ajit Agarkar had a rather memorable India career, grabbing 349 international wickets, but it may surprise you that he wanted to become a fast bowler while growing up. In fact, Agarkar’s promise with the bat was such that he was even compared to the great Sachin Tendulkar, and even tipped to one day become as big a batsman as the India great. Speaking to Agarkar on a video posted to his YouTube channel, former India opener Aakash Chopra touched upon the topic. “We were there was a player for Mumbai, his name was Ajit Agarkar and Sachin Tendulkar has given him pads also. Agarkar will be the next Tendulkar,” he recalled.

Also read: Keen to go out and play: Shreyas Iyer

In response, Agarkar explained the times he realised he was a good fit for a batsman: “Actually, it started because I wanted to become a batsman. In school I used to make runs, our coach was the same - Ramakant Achrekar and he must have seen something in me. Sachin Tendulkar was by then the next big thing to come out of his coaching. Pravin Amre and many others also came before Sachin and were doing well. Many used to come out of his academy.”

Agarkar batted just twice in his first 12 ODIs, but barring a 30 and unbeaten 26 against Sri Lanka in Sharjah, he hardly got opportunities to bat. Then came the dreaded Test series against Australia, a team against which Agarkar recorded six ducks in a row, immensely hurting his batting credentials. Agarkar does however have a batting record which Tendulkar doesn’t, and that’s a hundred at Lord’s – which he scored against England in 2002.

Also read: ‘Of course there is pressure’: Ahmed Shehzad on comparisons with Virat Kohli



“I used to make good runs and that was the perception of people. Now when you play well at the age of 16 you go and play IPL but then there was a fixed step to reach the national team. I used to make runs and there was a news going around that there might be a new batsman coming from Mumbai but at that age you think just of progressing in your game,” Agarkar continued.



“Sachin gave me gloves. We were in the same school and he thought someone was performing well and so he gave me gloves. I didn’t know him much then. I did not use his pad, maybe I could have become a better batsman if I had used his pad.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US FDA suspends Bill Gates-backed at-home Covid-19 testing program
May 17, 2020 09:09 IST
GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2020 declared, 71.34% students qualify
May 17, 2020 08:55 IST
More people recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi during Lockdown 3: Data
May 17, 2020 08:50 IST
7 videos which sparked Twitter chatter this week. Watch
May 17, 2020 08:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.