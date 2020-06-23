‘It tests your skills & mental toughness’: Chris Gayle on Test cricket

Chris Gayle of West Indies pulls during day four of the Third Test match between Australia and the West Indies at WACA on December 19, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Getty Images)

Chris Gayle is perhaps the biggest T20 superstar that the sport of cricket has ever since. He took to the format like fish takes to water, scoring the first international century in T20 cricket in the inaugural match of the 2007 WT20 against South Africa.

Since then, the Jamaican’s name has been synonymous with the format, as he has starred in several T20 league all over the world, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

But despite his tremendous success in limited overs cricket, Gayle considers Test cricket as the best experience. He spoke about the importance of the five-day format during a chat with Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal for BCCI’s online show ‘Open Nets.

“Test cricket is the ultimate. Playing Test cricket also gives you a chance, how to live life because playing five days of cricket is very challenging. It tests you so many times, makes sure you are disciplined in everything you did,” he said. “It also teaches you how to rebound from of a tough situation,” he added.

Gayle, who has played 103 Tests in his career, last played the five-day format in 2014.

“Test cricket allows you to test your skills and mental toughness...Just be dedicated, enjoy what you do. Even if it’s not within the sport, there’s always something in open out there for you,” Gayle said.

“So, if one thing doesn’t work, always remember there’s another opportunity for you. So please don’t be heartbroken if you are cricketer and don’t make within the cricketing arena,” he added.