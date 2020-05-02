‘It was a good chance’ - Rohit Sharma recalls when he missed out on 200 in T20I match in Indore

India opener Rohit Sharma is the first name that comes to minds of many cricket pundits when asked who could be the first one to score a double hundred in the T20Is. The right-handed batsman has already scored three ODIs double hundreds, the highest by any player. He is also the only player to score four T20I hundreds, the most by any player. While it seems a huge task to score a double ton in the shortest format, it is hard to forget Rohit, once, almost attained it.

In a T20I match against Sri Lanka in Indore in November 2017, the Indian opener went on to score the record-fastest hundred in the format - a 35-ball 100. He continued hammering big shots, but was eventually dismissed by Chammeera for a 43-ball 118.

In an Instagram Live video on Mumbai Indians page, Rohit recalled the innings while answering a question from fan, and said that he could have scored a double ton in that match.

“In that game I had a good chance to maybe make 200 also. When I got out there were still more than 9 overs (seven) left,” the 33-year-old said.

“So it was a good chance but fine, 35-ball 100 -- I will take that,” Rohit added. Rohit’s record-breaking ton saw India posting a mammoth target of 261 for Sri Lanka to chase. The visitors were bundled out for 172, and India won the match by 88 runs.