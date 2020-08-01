Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘It was a shocking moment for all of us’: Vinod Kambli describes what happened during Inzamam’s altercation with fan

‘It was a shocking moment for all of us’: Vinod Kambli describes what happened during Inzamam’s altercation with fan

In the second ODI, Inzamam was irked by a fan of Indian origin, who was constantly calling him names, and as Waqar Younis revealed, even made inappropriate comments directed at Mohammad Azharuddin’s wife.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 09:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Calm down: Pakistan’s Inzamam Ul-Haq; wearing cap at right-centre; is restrained by officials during Sahara Cup cricket fracas. (Getty Images)

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli has revealed how the entire team was in shock seeing Inzamam-Ul-Haq entering the stands and confronting a fan in during the 1997 Sahara Cup. The former Pakistan captain, while fielding, was irked by a fan of Indian origin, who was constantly calling him names, and as Waqar Younis revealed, even made inappropriate comments directed at Mohammad Azharuddin’s wife.

Kambli, who was in the dressing room, along with the rest of his teammates, described the incident ‘shocking’.

“In fact, that incident, because we were sitting in the dressing room and our team was batting, the Indian team was batting, we were sitting there in the dressing room and then suddenly we saw Inzi just trying to show for a bat,” Kambli said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast.

“He was just pointing out to a bat, so I saw the 12th man taking the bat, and passing by his dressing room and passing our dressing room too and went from there straight to Inzi. The entire incident was like, you were literally shocked. It was a shocking moment for all of us.”



Inzamam, who usually used to field in the slips, Waqar said, had been paying attention to the chants and asked permission to change his fielding position. Things escalated though when he asked the 12th man to get a bat and that is where Kambli and the rest of the team realised what was going on.

“We were first of all questioning how come a 12th man is taking a bat to Inzamam, and then the entire incident, whatever happened, but for what it was it was shocking, it was really shocking. We were discussing it with each other why this thing had happened,” the former left-handed batsman said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Eid Mubarak: President Kovind, PM Modi greet people on Eid al-Adha
Aug 01, 2020 09:53 IST
Orlando City eliminate Los Angeles FC from MLS tournament after shootout
Aug 01, 2020 09:52 IST
Here’s how to be a good friend, spend time together this Friendship Day
Aug 01, 2020 09:50 IST
Committee on Public Undertakings lists selected subjects for 2020-21 exams
Aug 01, 2020 09:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.