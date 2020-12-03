Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India in the third one-dayer against Australia, snapping two wickets as Virat Kohli and his men notched up a morale-lifting 13-run triumph.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, Canberra

Natarajan celebrates with Indian team. (Natarajan/Twitter)

India seamer T Natarajan on Thursday described his India debut as a “surreal experience” and said he was looking forward to represent the country in more such matches in future. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India in the third one-dayer against Australia, snapping two wickets as Virat Kohli and his men notched up a morale-lifting 13-run triumph.

“It was a surreal experience to represent the country. Thanks to everyone for your wishes,” Natarajan wrote on his twitter handle. “Looking forward for more challenges.” Natarajan had taken two for 70, claiming the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Aston Agar after India posted 302.

Picked for India’s T20 squad, Nataranjan was called up to the ODI setup as a backup for Navdeep Saini, who had complained of back spasms before the series started and went for runs in the first two ODIs.

Known for his ability to bowl yorkers, Natarajan played a pivotal role in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad to the knockout stages of this year’s IPL in the UAE, taking 16 wickets

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
Dec 03, 2020 23:04 IST
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
Dec 03, 2020 21:29 IST
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
Dec 03, 2020 23:15 IST
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 21:03 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 59: Abhinav is the second finalist, fights with Rubina
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
Mumbai: Arnab Goswami seeks stay on probe into suicide abetment case
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
Maharashtra reports 5,182 new Covid cases, sees over 100 deaths for second day in a row
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
Punjab youth development board chairman initiates first phase of youth contact programme
Dec 04, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.