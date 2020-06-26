It was all sorted thanks to Sachin paaji: Sreesanth on slapgate controversy

The first season of the Indian Premier League saw the slapgate incident which has dominated headlines for years. After Mumbai Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against Kings XI Punjab, Harbhajan Singh had openly slapped S Sreesanth and it created a huge controversy. Harbhajan was slapped with an 11-game ban for the incident and this issue has been discussed for several years since it happened.

Now Sreesanth has again talked about the incident and while remembering it he said Sachin Tendulkar organised a dinner with Harbhajan and they sorted out the issues soon.

“It was all sorted and thanks to Sachin paaji (Sachin Tendulkar), you guys play in the same team, I said absolutely fine, I’ll go and meet him. We met and had dinner on the same night but the media took it to the next level,” he told CricketAddictor.

Sreesanth revealed that he begged with the BCCI to not take action against Harbhajan for the incident as he is a match-winner for Team India.

“And even in front of Nanavati sir, they have the video clipping also if not, where I’m literally crying and begging and telling him not to ban or do anything with Bhajji paa, we are going to play together. I don’t want anything to be taken away from Bhajji paa because he is a match-winner, he has taken hat-tricks for India. I’ve just started playing and I want to win matches with Bhajji paa because I consider him as my elder brother there is a video. I don’t know whether they will give it to you or not. You can ask Nanavati sir,” he said.

“But I’m absolutely fine with Bhajji paa. He’s changed a lot. I’ve in public also he has said ‘Sree tu kahi bhi ho yaar, maaf karde’ (Sree, wherever you are, please forgive me). He was always my elder brother, maybe at that point of time it was different but he will always be a legend,” concluded Sreesanth.

37-year-old Sreesanth’s seven-year ban is set to expire in September this year. Kerala coach Tinu Yohanan said the Sreesanth will be considered for selection if he is able to prove his fitness and that is something he is working on currently.