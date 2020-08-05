‘It will be very interesting’: CSK’s Suresh Raina outlines challenges ahead of IPL 2020

With the 13th edition of Indian Premier League set to begin from September 18th in the UAE, Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Suresh Raina believes that the season will pose a lot more challenges for the players and the teams than usual.The IPL matches will be held in three venues in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah - from September 19 to November 10 amid COVID-19 protocols laid down by the ICC and BCCI.

“This IPL would be very interesting to see how the players are thinking. You are playing in different circumstances and you have a lot of protocol from ICC and at the same time you are going to go through (COVID-19) tests every two-three weeks,” Raina said in a webinar after being named as the global brand ambassador for WTF Sports app.

IPL 2020 Full coverage

According to BCCI’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Indian players and support staff will have to return negative for COVID-19 at least five times before they start training in the UAE and subsequently will be tested every fifth day during the IPL. “So, I would say coming out from all those tests you need to be clear with your head on what you are going to do on the field because at the end of the day when you are playing a sport, you need to enjoy the game,” Raina said.

The left-handed batsman went on to add that for players taking part in the IPL, maintaining fitness would be a key concern amid the pandemic. “In this pandemic, a lot of challenges have happened (for the players) and fitness is the key. Luckily, we are going early to the UAE. I believe, this all tests will be done before the IPL and we will be in a good frame of mind because we all are sitting at home from last five months and it will be interesting to see how we fare on the field,” he said.

Raina added that he is eagerly looking for the season to begin. “Everyone is going to enjoy the game and when you will enjoy the game you will have the best sporting event. I’m looking forward to it.”

Raina has played 193 IPL games and amassed 5386 runs. The 33-year-old CSK veteran believes pitches in the UAE are similar to Chennai and it augurs well for the team.

(With PTI inputs)