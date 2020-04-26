Sections
Home / Cricket / It would be ‘golden opportunity’ to learn from Ricky Ponting: Mohit Sharma

It would be ‘golden opportunity’ to learn from Ricky Ponting: Mohit Sharma

The 31-year-old right-arm bowler thinks that it is a great opportunity for the side to put a tough show in the tournament as they have very strong players.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:42 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma believes that it will be a ‘golden opportunity’ to learn from former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Capitals’ coach Ponting had scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats. No Australian cricketer has scored more international centuries than the former skipper. Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

“It would also be a golden opportunity to work and learn from Ricky Ponting - all the players only have praises for him. I hope the team does exceedingly well when the IPL happens, and we can give the Delhi fans great joy,” Sharma said during an Instagram Live session on Delhi Capitals’ official handle.

The 31-year-old right-arm bowler thinks that it is a great opportunity for the side to put a tough show in the tournament as they have very strong players.



“I think it is a huge opportunity for our team. We have a fantastic group of players with a very strong Indian core, and I believe our team has the right players in all departments who can help us in challenging for the trophy. So I feel our fans can expect huge things from the team,” Sharma said.

Delhi have never lifted the IPL trophy since the inception of the tournament in 2008. In fact, they have not played a single IPL final yet.

“I’m still excited to represent the franchise. I feel it’s a young team with a solid Indian core, and I know most of the players here - like Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel - both on and off the field very well,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

HC asks state to justify claim of Covid-19 spreading through newspapers
Apr 27, 2020 20:21 IST
No hike in school fees this year, says UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
Over a month on, 23 Navodaya Vidyalaya students stranded in Punjab due to Covid-19 lockdown return to Madhya Pradesh
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’ what India is searching for on Google
Apr 27, 2020 20:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.