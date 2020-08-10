James Anderson clarifies he has no intention of retiring anytime soon

Despite growing speculation regarding his career, England fast bowler James Anderson has made it clear he is not contemplating retirement anytime soon. Anderson pointed out that although he is a “frustrated” with his performance in Manchester, the 38-year-old quick is keen to get back in rhythm ahead of the second Test against Pakistan starting in Southampton on August 13.

“No, there’s not, absolutely not [if he is considering his England future],” Anderson said in a video posted by Sky sports. “It’s been a frustrating week for me personally because I have not bowled very well. I felt out of rhythm. Probably for the first time in ten years, probably got a little bit emotional on the field. Started getting frustrated, let that get to me a little bit and probably reminded me when I first started playing, when you actively get frustrated, little bit angry, try and start bowling quicker and quicker and that doesn’t help on the field.”

Anderson returned figures of 1/63 and went wicketless in the second innings during the first Test. One of his spells on the opening day in Manchester, in particular, was ordinary in which Babar Azam hit him for six boundaries off 24 balls. Besides, repeated injuries have also cast a shadow of doubt over the England great’s future, who is the leading Test wicket-taker among fast bowlers.

“To me, it’s a case of trying to want to get down to Southampton, work really hard next couple of days, trying and figure out if there are any technical issues – sort them out, and just try and work hard and hope I get enough for the next game, so that I can try and show people that I’ve still got what it takes to play Test cricket,” the England quick said.

Earlier this year, Anderson had said he was looking forward to playing the 2021 Ashes in Australia, expressing his eagerness to partner Stuart Broad. Injuries may have slowed him down a bit but Anderson has stuck to his promise and is keen to tour Australia next year, which promises to be challenging assignment. Besides, the fact that he is part of an England XI that manages to clinch a thrilling win like the one they did in Manchester a few days ago, is what keeps Anderson going.

“Absolutely yeah,” he said. “To be honest, it’s not like a focus of mine or anything. I want to keep playing for as long as I can possibly can. If I keep bowling the way I did this week, the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands, it will be a selection issue. For me, I am still hungry to play the game. I think the frustration for me this week has been after one bad game, sort of whispers that go around. Don’t think that’s really fair.

“I am still hungry. Experiencing a win like that this week is why we play the game. Everyone has a bad game now and then.”