James Anderson trolls former captain Nasser Hussain over dropped catch of Graeme Smith

James Anderson trolls former captain Nasser Hussain over dropped catch of Graeme Smith

Anderson, bowled a swinging delivery outside the off stump to South African captain Graeme Smith, who drove it straight to his English counterpart Nasser Hussain at point. Hussain though couldn’t hold on to the straightforward chance as he was taken by surprise.

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

England's James Anderson reacts. (Action Images via Reuters)

England paceman James Anderson is known as much for sense of humour as he is for his swing bowling prowess. Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in the history of Test cricket, has been a pillar of strength for the English team over the past decade along with his new ball partner Stuart Broad.

Anderson’s journey though has been long and he has played under many England captains. He made his Test debut in May 2003 at Lord’s against Zimbabwe. He would return to the ‘Home of Cricket’ in July-August for the second Test of the series against South Africa.

It turned out obe costly miss as Smith went on to score a double century and helped South Africa win the match by an innings and 92 runs. The video of that dropped catch was shared on Twitter by Sky Sports Cricket and Anderson decided to troll his former captain.

“Great effort @nassercricket. Saved a certain 4,” Anderson posted while retweeting the video. 

That dropped catch is considered one of the costliest errors in Test cricket. Anderson himself has been getting back to training after the coronavirus lockdown was eased in England.

The ECB is all set to restart cricket with a possible series in June. It is also firming up plans for the return of county cricket.

