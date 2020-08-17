Sections
Home / Cricket / Jaspal Rana recommended for Dronacharya Award

Jaspal Rana recommended for Dronacharya Award

Rana was nominated by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for the Dronacharya Award last year as well but was ignored, causing quite a flutter.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:24 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Jaspal Rana a multiple Asian Games gold-medallist marksman. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Ignored last year, shooting legend Jaspal Rana on Monday found his name among the 13 coaches recommended for this year’s Dronacharya award by the sports ministry’s selection committee.

Rana was nominated by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for the Dronacharya Award last year as well but was ignored, causing quite a flutter. It snowballed into a big controversy after India’s only individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra criticised the selection panel for not picking the seasoned coach.

Rana, 43, a multiple Asian Games gold-medallist marksman, is credited with grooming the likes of teen sensations Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Choadhary, and Anish Bhanwala into world-class shooters. Besides, Rana hockey coaches Romesh Pathania and Jude Felix and wushu coach Kuldeep Pathania were also recommended for the award, a source close to the development told PTI.

It has also been learnt that the awards selection committee recommended 15 names for the Dhyan Chand Award this year. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and hockey stalwart Sardar Singh are part of the 12-member selection committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this year’s winners. Also there in the panel is Paralympic silver-medallist Deepa Malik.



The other members of the committee include former table tennis player Monalisa Baruah Mehta, boxer Venkatesan Devarajan as well as sports commentator Manish Batavia and journalists Alok Sinha and Neeru Bhatia. The national sports awards are given away every year on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey icon Dhyan Chand.

The panel also had representation from the Sports Ministry, including Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan, Joint Secretary (Sports Development) LS Singh and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plan for Covid test at airport for int’l flyers
Aug 18, 2020 00:12 IST
‘Can’t waste a year’: SC rejects NEET, JEE delay
Aug 18, 2020 00:11 IST
Govt kick-starts talks toexplore vaccine deal
Aug 18, 2020 00:11 IST
Barcelona sack coach Quique Setien days after 8-2 loss to Bayern
Aug 18, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.