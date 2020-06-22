Jasprit Bumrah is ‘a different beast’ when he goes out in the middle: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene

Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians celebrates taking the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Super Kings during the Indian Premier League Final match between the the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Hyderabad, India. (Getty Images)

Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team led by Rohit Sharma won the title in a cliffhanger of a final against Chennai Super Kings last season. The victory margin was just one run.

While Mumbai didn’t set the tournament on fire from the word go, they reached their first final in 2010 only to go down to Chennai Super Kings. They reached the final again in 2013 and this time they came out on top. Since then, the team has not lost a final, winning the tournament every alternate year.

ALSO READ: ‘Your teammates are celebrating’: Shoaib Malik recalls Yuvraj Singh’s advice after 2017 Champions Trophy final

The man in charge of the team currently is head coach Mahela Jayawardene. Speaking on Sony Ten PitStop, the former Sri Lanka skipper said that his job is mostly to manage the different players in the dressing rooms in order to get the best out of them.

“All these guys have different characteristics. You need to allow them to express themselves.

“You need to create an environment where these characters come together and perform. It’s more management. You need to be a manager for these players,” he added

ALSO READ: ‘How can one fix a match and not be part of Playing XI’: Mahela Jayawardene responds to 2011 World Cup final fixing claims

He further went on to describe how some players are on and off the field.

“Bums (Jasprit Bumrah) is quiet but when he goes out in the middle there is a different beast. Hardik (Pandya) can be a bit loud off the field and he can be loud on the field. I enjoy that. That dressing room, we got some amazing guys. So talented. It’s been a pleasure managing those guys and being part of the franchise.”

Jayawardene has now been with the team since 2017 and has two IPL titles to his name.