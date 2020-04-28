Sections
Home / Cricket / Jasprit Bumrah shares clip of his match-winning 2017 knock after chat with Yuvraj Singh - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah shares clip of his match-winning 2017 knock after chat with Yuvraj Singh - Watch

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah said: “On popular demand (mostly by Yuvraj Singh), here’s presenting Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning knock of 2017!”

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:39 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Jasprit Bumrah bowls during a training session. (PTI)

Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday shared an old clip of his 2017 knock which played a key role in Gujarats win over Goa in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Batting for Gujarat, Bumrah had scored 42 runs off just 20 balls and helped his side post a total of 277/9. Gujarat then bowled out Goa for 199, winning the match by 78 runs.



This post from Bumrah comes after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had roasted teh 26-year-old over his batting skills. During a recent Instagram Live session, Yuvraj told Bumrah: “You have a highest of 10 in ODIs, 10 in Tests, and 16 runs in IPL. You have a total of 82 runs in 80 first-class class games.”

 

However, Bumrah was quick to point out one particular inning of his of which he is proud of. He reminded everyone of his unbeaten 42-run knock against Goa in Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2017. “I have a highest of 20-ball 42 runs against Goa,” he replied.

Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in ODIs from 64 games and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

