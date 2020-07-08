Sections
Home / Cricket / Joe Root becomes father for the second time, shares photo with newborn

Joe Root becomes father for the second time, shares photo with newborn

England is being led by Ben Stokes in the first Test which is currently underway at Southampton in a bio-secure environment with no spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Stokes won the toss and has elected bat first.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

England Test captain Joe Root with his newborn child and son. (Instagram/Joe Root)

England’s Test captain Joe Root has become a father for the second time. Root, who is missing the first Test match against West Indies to be with his wife for the childbirth, took to Instagram to share a photograph with the newborn and his son.

ENGLAND VS WEST INDIES, 1ST TEST, DAY 1 - LIVE UPDATES

“Good luck boys @englandcricket We will be watching and supporting you all the way! #cricketisback,” Root wrote along with the photograph on his Instagram account. 

England is being led by Ben Stokes in the first Test which is currently underway at Southampton in a bio-secure environment with no spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Stokes won the toss and has elected bat first.

The toss was delayed due to rain but cricket fans will be happy that action is underway now.



Root will join the team soon and will be leading England in the second Test match. It is the start of a busy summer for the English team who will play series against Pakistan and Ireland after this. There are also talks of a limited overs series with Australia.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Global economy to contract by 5.2 per cent in 2020: Report
Jul 08, 2020 19:18 IST
Covid-19: UK to pay 50% of pub, restaurant bills to aid recovery
Jul 08, 2020 19:15 IST
Sanitize those hands: WI captain Holder forgets new no handhshake practice
Jul 08, 2020 19:14 IST
Mouni, who is in Abu Dhabi, misses family: ‘Dying to come back to India’
Jul 08, 2020 19:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.