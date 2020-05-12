Sections
Home / Cricket / Jofra Archer suggests crowd simulation to make up for empty stands

Jofra Archer suggests crowd simulation to make up for empty stands

Authorities are trying their best for the resumption of the game and the option of playing behind closed doors has also been mooted. Archer believes not having supporters cheer for them will be difficult for the players.

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:10 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

File photo of Jofra Archer. (Getty Images)

England cricketer Jofra Archer feels playing the game in front of empty stands will be a difficult prospect for the players when cricket finally returns to the ground. All cricket has been suspended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has hit the entire world.

Authorities are trying their best for the resumption of the game and the option of playing behind closed doors has also been mooted. Archer believes not having supporters cheer for them will be difficult for the players.

“Yes, it will be hard to play in a stadium without supporters but I understand it is necessary for things to start that way as we won’t be able to test every single fan wanting to come into the ground,” Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Although the crowd is an aspect we can sort out later, I think it will be one of those things you don’t realise how much you need until it’s gone. Take it away, and we will realise how much the supporters mean to us,” he added.



The England World Cup winner also suggested an idea for players to feel at home without fans being present inside the stadiums. He stated speakers could be used to simulate crowd presence and create an environment which the players are used to on the field.

“Playing in complete silence will take some getting used to, I would imagine, so I think it might be useful to play some music, some simulations of a crowd, something to create an atmosphere,” Archer wrote.

“The best solution, if we do have to play behind closed doors, might be to have cheers and clapping when someone hits the ball for four or a wicket falls.

“These are the little things that will make it as normal as possible even though it won’t be a normal occasion. But it’s got to the stage where I don’t really care about much else than playing right now,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
May 12, 2020 21:11 IST
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
May 12, 2020 19:15 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Lockdown 4: People gear up to face the extension with rib-tickling memes
May 12, 2020 21:13 IST
Ludhiana trader booked for selling spurious seeds
May 12, 2020 21:06 IST
‘Definitely exhibition game’: Kohli on Chahal batting up the order
May 12, 2020 21:00 IST
Man, mother booked for roughing up cops in Kalyan
May 12, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.