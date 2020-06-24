Sections
Home / Cricket / Jofra Archer to undergo second Covid-19 test, delays joining England camp

Jofra Archer to undergo second Covid-19 test, delays joining England camp

The rest of the group and the England management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the first Test against West Indies starting on July 8 at the Ageas.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

England’s Jofra Archer. (REUTERS)

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to go through a second Covid-19 test and will join England’s behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday, June 25, if and only he tests negative.The decision to go through another test was taken as a precautionary measure after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.

“Jofra Archer will join England’s behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend,” an ECB statement read.

“Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19. He will have a second test tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23), and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday,” the statement further added.

Also Read | Make it or break it: SRK to Gambhir after replacing Ganguly as KKR captain



The rest of the group and the England management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the first Test against West Indies starting on July 8 at the Ageas.



Archer who is on a comeback trail after an injury lay-off, said he is fit and ready to go.

“I was sent for a scan to check if the stress fracture had healed,” Archer wrote in column for the Daily Mail. “It was pretty much a box-ticking exercise as I have not experienced any pain and the pictures confirmed all is good.

International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies take on each other in the series.

West Indies squad is staying, training and playing in a “bio-secure” environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Andhra Pradesh becomes 10th state with more than 10k Covid-19 cases
Jun 24, 2020 12:00 IST
Two blocks of Panjab University sealed after employee tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 24, 2020 11:58 IST
Trump’s visa suspension ‘mildly negative’ for Indian IT firms, says rating agency ICRA
Jun 24, 2020 12:00 IST
Mating influences females’ life history, ageing: Study
Jun 24, 2020 11:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.