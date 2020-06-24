Jofra Archer to undergo second Covid-19 test, delays joining England camp

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to go through a second Covid-19 test and will join England’s behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday, June 25, if and only he tests negative.The decision to go through another test was taken as a precautionary measure after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.

“Jofra Archer will join England’s behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend,” an ECB statement read.

“Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19. He will have a second test tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23), and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday,” the statement further added.

The rest of the group and the England management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the first Test against West Indies starting on July 8 at the Ageas.

Archer who is on a comeback trail after an injury lay-off, said he is fit and ready to go.

“I was sent for a scan to check if the stress fracture had healed,” Archer wrote in column for the Daily Mail. “It was pretty much a box-ticking exercise as I have not experienced any pain and the pictures confirmed all is good.

International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies take on each other in the series.

West Indies squad is staying, training and playing in a “bio-secure” environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

(With agency inputs)