Jos Buttler stars as England beat Australia in 2nd T20I to win series

Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 77 as England, set 158 to win, finished on 158 for 4 with seven balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:41 IST

By Reuters, Southmapton

Cricket - Second T20 International - England v Australia - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - September 6, 2020 England's Jos Buttler and Mark Wood celebrate after the match (REUTERS)

Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 77 guided England to a series-clinching six-wicket win over Australia in the 2nd T20I at Southampton on Sunday.

Set a target of 158 to win, Buttler remained unbeaten on 77 off 54 balls, which included eight boundaries and two sixes, as England reached the target with seven balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

England lost opener Jonny Bairstow early when he hit his own stumps trying to pull Mitchell Starc but Buttler and Dawid Malan (42) kept the scoreboard ticking with an 87-run stand before spinner Ashton Agar had Malan caught in the deep.

Tom Banton and Eoin Morgan fell cheaply but all-rounder Moeen Ali came in and relieved the pressure with a six and a four in the penultimate over to change the equation before Buttler smashed the winning runs with a six down the ground.



Australia were held to 157-7 after Jofra Archer and Mark Wood struck in their first overs to remove David Warner for a duck and Alex Carey (2) respectively while Steve Smith was run out for 10 with a direct hit from Morgan.

Aaron Finch (40) and Marcus Stoinis (35) stitched together a 49-run partnership while Glenn Maxwell scored a quick-fire 26 off 18 balls to give Australia a respectable total to defend.

