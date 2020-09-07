Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Jos Buttler to miss final T20 against Australia on Tuesday

Jos Buttler to miss final T20 against Australia on Tuesday

The 29-year-old, who hit a match-winning unbeaten 77 in the second T20, left England’s bio-secure bubble on Sunday evening following the team’s six-wicket victory over the arch-rivals.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:10 IST

By Press Trust of India, Southampton

England's Jos Buttler poses for a photo with his man of the match award after the match. (REUTERS)

England’s wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss the final T20 match against Australia on Tuesday to be with his family, the country’s cricket board announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who hit a match-winning unbeaten 77 in the second T20, left England’s bio-secure bubble on Sunday evening following the team’s six-wicket victory over the arch-rivals.

“He will miss England’s final Vitality IT20 against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

England leads the three-match T20 series 2-0.



As a member of the Test team, Buttler spent two months in the bio-secure bubble for the red-ball series against West Indies and Pakistan before joining the white-ball team for Australia’s tour of England.

“Buttler, subject to testing, will return to the bio-secure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday,” the statement read.

After the final T20 at the Ageas Bowl, the two teams will move to Manchester for the three-match ODI series, starting Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Sep 07, 2020 15:47 IST
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Sep 07, 2020 14:20 IST

latest news

Monsoon likely to continue, more rain from third week of September: IMD
Sep 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Unlock Pune: AFMC an SMS away from students back on campus
Sep 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Uttarakhand police starts probe in rape case against BJP MLA
Sep 07, 2020 16:02 IST
Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for road trip song suggestions, they comply
Sep 07, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.